Kapil Sharma Announces US-Canada Tour 2022; Check Out Full Schedule Here

Kapil Sharma has announced his US-Canada tour 2022. The international tour, which starts on June 11, will see the 40-year-old comedian performing live in multiple cities of the US and Canada. Kapil, who shared the news on Instagram, will be performing in seven US and two Canadian cities. Starting with New Jersey from June 11, the tour will culminate in Los Angeles, the date for which is yet to be announced.

“Really happy to announce my US-Canada Tour 2022, See you all soon,” Kapil wrote on Instagram while sharing a promotional poster featuring himself, and the dates and cities of his upcoming tour.

The long-awaited announcement delighted Kapil fans who expressed their happiness in the comment section of the post. Among some notable comments was that of actress Sharvari who congratulated The Kapil Sharma Show host on his upcoming tour. Chef Vicky Ratnani dropped clapping emojis for his “paaji”.

Kapil Sharma recently released his first comedy special titled I’m Not Done Yet on Netflix. The one-hour stand up special saw Kapil talking about his rise to fame, subsequent downfall, depression, his comeback, and why he feels that he’s not done yet.

Kapil is currently shooting for his upcoming movie with Nandita Das in Odisha. The untitled film will see the comedian-actor in a never-before-seen avatar. He is reportedly playing the role of a food delivery rider in the film which is expected to release either later this year or in 2023.

During his time in Odisha, Kapil is also getting to know the culture of Odia people. He visited the Konark temple in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, and called it a “wonderful experience”.

Before this, he also met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and thanked him for the “wonderful hospitality”. Director Nandita Das, who is an Odia herself, was also present in the meeting.

Kapil’s fans would surely be happy as the comedian-actor will be bringing something special for them soon with this film.

