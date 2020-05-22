Kapil Sharma Apologies To Kayastha Community For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Issues Statement

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday issued an apology to Kayastha community for hurting their religious sentiments. The comedy king issued a statement on Twitter, saying he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

“Dear Kayastha community, I have learnt that the portrayal of Shri Chitragupta Ji in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show aired on March, 28, 2020, has hurt your sentiment. Then I along with my entire team express regret. Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect,” wrote the 39-year-old.

In his tweet, Kapil tagged the account of Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha Madhya Pradesh and former cabinet minister for Tourism Subodh Kant Sahai.

According to a report in Republic World (https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/television-news/kapil-sharma-kayastha-community-apologises-chitragupt-episode-comedy.html), the apology was issued against an episode of the comedy show, which aired on March 28. The shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show has been stopped due to a COVID-19 lockdown. The show features Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh among others.

