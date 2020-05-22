MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kapil Sharma Apologies To Kayastha Community For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Issues Statement

Image of Kapil Sharma , courtesy of Instagram

Image of Kapil Sharma , courtesy of Instagram

Kapil Sharma issued an apology on Twitter to Kayastha community for making a joke on their deity Chitragupta.

Share this:

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday issued an apology to Kayastha community for hurting their religious sentiments. The comedy king issued a statement on Twitter, saying he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

“Dear Kayastha community, I have learnt that the portrayal of Shri Chitragupta Ji in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show aired on March, 28, 2020, has hurt your sentiment. Then I along with my entire team express regret. Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect,” wrote the 39-year-old.

In his tweet, Kapil tagged the account of Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha Madhya Pradesh and former cabinet minister for Tourism Subodh Kant Sahai.

According to a report in Republic World (https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/television-news/kapil-sharma-kayastha-community-apologises-chitragupt-episode-comedy.html), the apology was issued against an episode of the comedy show, which aired on March 28. The shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show has been stopped due to a COVID-19 lockdown. The show features Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading