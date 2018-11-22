Kapil Sharma Asks Amitabh Bachchan the Secret to Happy Marriage and He Said ‘Sorry’

Ho jaaiye taiyaar Grand Finale ki iss raat ke liye, jahan aayenge ek saath Acting aur Comedy ke shahenshah, @SrBachchan aur @KapilSharmaK9! Dekhna na bhulein, #KBC, 23 aur 26 November ko raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/W3hicw607N — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 20, 2018

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is soon going to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, was the celebrity guest on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As expected, it was full of light moments.Sony, the channel that broadcasts KBC, has released a promo in which Kapil can be seen having fun at the show’s set. When Amitabh teases Kapil about his impending wedding, the comedian responds by asking the secret to a happy married life.Now, Amitabh replies, “All you need to do is to say sorry even before the wife opens her mouth. It will take away all your pain.”Incidentally, this is also the last episode of KBC this season.Kapil’s wedding will take place on December 12 followed by a reception on December 14. The details of his pre-wedding rituals are making rounds on the internet.Earlier, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "The celebrations will kick off with a Mata ka jagran at Kapil’s sister’s residence on December 10. This will be followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony at the bride’s place the next day."The source further added, "A five star has been booked for the big fat Punjabi wedding on December 12. It will be followed by a reception party on December 14 at another five-star in Amritsar.”