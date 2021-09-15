Kapil Sharma Asks Archana Puran Singh Fans to 'Unfollow' Her; Actress' Reply Will Make You ROFL

Archana Puran Singh shared behind-the-scenes footage from The Kapil Sharma to give her followers a sneak preview into the shooting of the talk show. In the video, Archana shared on her Instagram account, one can see Kapil performing to “Kajra Mohabbat Vala” for his live studio audience as Archana cheers him on.

She shared the video with the caption, “BEHIND THE SCENES. Where content is king, he is the content king. Unrehearsed. Impromptu. Spontaneous. It’s always such fun on the sets of #thekapilsharmashow.” In the clip, Kapil funnily says that Archana’s fans should stop following her on Instagram because “jitni shooting hamari nahin hoti, utni toh unki hote hai." Archana, however, tells Kapil that he should ask his followers to follow her because she posts a lot of content from the show as opposed to Kapil who hardly posts anything.

Kapil Sharma announced the new season of his show in July. He dropped a picture featuring himself with his team of comedians comprising of Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek. “New beginning with all the old faces," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The first episode of the show’s new season featured the cast of Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar – Vaani Kapoor and Bhuj: The Pride Of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi. The episodes were filled with Kapil Sharma and his team’s rib-tickling comedy, leaving the audience in splits.

The Kapil Sharma Show was first aired on April 23, 2016. There have been two successful seasons of the show in the past. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the third season of the show.

Kapil Sharma had taken a paternity leave after the birth of his second child due to which the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air.

