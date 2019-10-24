Kapil Sharma Asks Bhumi Pednekar Why Can't She Star in a 'Normal Movie'; Her Hilarious Reply

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh, recently promoted their film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where host Kapil Sharma pulled the former's leg on starring in only social-issue focused movies.

Kapil shared this particular snippet of this conversation on his social media account.

Kapil asked Bhumi, “All your movies (theme) are based on some issues or the other. In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, you had weight-issues. In Toilet (Ek Prem Katha), you had a toilet-issue. In Subh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann had medical issue. What’s your issue starring in a normal movie?”

Both the celebrity judges found Kapil’s word play hilarious. However, Bhumi too gave a witty reply to this and said, “Actually, I am a doctor. I believe in treating the people and the society, from within.” Kapil stretches the joke and responds to this by asking if she could help him with a pimple he has at his back. While Bhumi again tries to balance it out by saying she is a “Heart doctor”, Kapil jumps in to reply ‘Even I am a heart patient.”

In a very short span of career, Bhumi has been a part of some of the finest content-driven movies. Her previous movies (as mentioned above) dealt with excessive weight gain, open defecation and erectile dysfunction. Her upcoming next Saand Ki Aankh, too deals with the biographical tale of two octogenarian sharpshooters and their struggle to make a name for themselves in the patriarchal background they come from.

Saand Ki Aankh releases on October 25, 2019. The UP government recently declared the movie tax free in the state.

