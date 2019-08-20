Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kapil Sharma Asks Fan to 'Fact Check' After Being Called Out for Disrespecting Women

Kapil Sharma was accused of being disrespectful towards women and making distasteful comments about them on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The comedian-actor responded to the allegations with humility.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kapil Sharma Asks Fan to 'Fact Check' After Being Called Out for Disrespecting Women
Image of Kapil Sharma, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Kapil Sharma is known for a certain brand of humour, which has earned the famed comedian and actor a popular name in the Indian film industry. Kapil's show The Kapil Sharma Show is always on the top trends, courtesy of various A-list celebrities who grace the show with their presence each time a film releases.

However, a user on Twitter recently took note of a certain section in The Kapil Sharma Show that apparently hurt a lot of sentiments on social media, forcing some to call Kapil out for his jokes. An account user on Twitter accused Kapil of being disrespectful towards women and making distasteful comments about them. The user, who appears to be woman, also tagged Sony TV and asked the TKSS broadcasting channel to 'boycott' Kapil for his remarks.

This forced Kapil to clarify the matter on the microblogging site. In response to the online discussion about his alleged distasteful comments about women, Kapil wrote on Twitter, "Dear sister, I wish before reacting you could have checked the facts. Those words were not mine. God will take care of everything else."

In his personal life, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child and the comedian was in Canada recently to spend some quality time with her. The couple's first baby is due December.

Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Read: Kapil Sharma Confirms Wife Ginni Chatrath’s Pregnancy, Leaves for Babymoon

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram