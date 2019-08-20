Kapil Sharma Asks Fan to 'Fact Check' After Being Called Out for Disrespecting Women

Kapil Sharma is known for a certain brand of humour, which has earned the famed comedian and actor a popular name in the Indian film industry. Kapil's show The Kapil Sharma Show is always on the top trends, courtesy of various A-list celebrities who grace the show with their presence each time a film releases.

However, a user on Twitter recently took note of a certain section in The Kapil Sharma Show that apparently hurt a lot of sentiments on social media, forcing some to call Kapil out for his jokes. An account user on Twitter accused Kapil of being disrespectful towards women and making distasteful comments about them. The user, who appears to be woman, also tagged Sony TV and asked the TKSS broadcasting channel to 'boycott' Kapil for his remarks.

This forced Kapil to clarify the matter on the microblogging site. In response to the online discussion about his alleged distasteful comments about women, Kapil wrote on Twitter, "Dear sister, I wish before reacting you could have checked the facts. Those words were not mine. God will take care of everything else."

Dear sister, काश आप रीऐक्ट करने से पहले facts चेक कर लेतीं। वो शब्द मेरे नहीं थे। बाक़ी राम जी सब ठीक करेंगे 🙏 धन्यवाद https://t.co/mxl8km2o7Y — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 19, 2019

In his personal life, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child and the comedian was in Canada recently to spend some quality time with her. The couple's first baby is due December.

Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

