Kapil Sharma Asks Kangana Ranaut 'Itne Din Ho Gaye, Koi Controversy Nahi Hui?' See Her Reaction

Kapil Sharma pulled Kangana Ranaut‘s leg during her latest appearance on his chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the show to promote her latest film Thalaivii, which releases in theatres today.

A promo from the upcoming episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on social media platforms, wherein Kapil informed her that many security personnel reached The Kapil Sharma Show sets before her arrival. “Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko (We were scared. What should one have to do to get this much security)?” Kapil asked Kangana. She replied, “Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person needs to just speak the truth).”

In another portion of the video, Kapil also jokingly asked Kangana, “Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It’s been a while since there’s been a controversy, how does it feel)?” The actress couldn’t help but laugh.

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’ showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

