Kapil Sharma Asks Priyanka Chopra If Nick Jonas Touches Her Mother's Feet; Actress' Response

Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as part of promotional activities for The Sky Is Pink. The host asked her a question about Nick and Priyanka's reply was hilarious.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Kapil Sharma Asks Priyanka Chopra If Nick Jonas Touches Her Mother's Feet; Actress' Response
Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as part of promotional activities for The Sky Is Pink. The host asked her a question about Nick and Priyanka's reply was hilarious.

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy taking the world by storm, is all set to make her big Bollywood comeback after three long years with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The actress is currently in India and has visited many reality shows and events to promote the film.

Her latest visit was to the sets of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show where celebrities often visit to promote their work or as guests. Kapil Sharma, who is known for asking extremely witty and hilarious questions, didn't spare her, too.

The host reminded Priyanka Chopra that the two of them had got married to their respective spouses in December 2018. Talking about the topic of their respective marriages, Kapil asked Priyanka whether Nick Jonas touched the feet of her mother, Madhu Chopra, or just gave her air-kisses. To this, Priyanka replied, "Dono ke beech mei! Bechara hug karta hai mummy ko!" which meant that the singer takes the middle ground and hugs his mother-in-law. PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra who was present in the audience also nodded in agreement to her answer.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's film The Sky Is Pink recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The actress opened up about the experience to NDTV and said, "I have been to TIFF four times and I would say, 'Yes, these are people who have come to watch cinema because it's a film festival.' So, they are tough, they are not an easy crowd to please. And to see that kind of an audience stand up and stay standing and stay clapping for such a long duration when we didn't know if we should leave or we should stay or like be gracious or walk. Like it was amazing." The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

