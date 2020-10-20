Kapil Sharma Asks Riteish Deshmukh if He Took Pheras During his Wedding or an Oath Like Politicians

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza are guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this week. The adorable Bollywood couple will be seen talking about their love story and married life.

Riteish and Genelia will be seen spending a great time on the sets, full of laughter and fun. While Kapil will be seen cracking jokes with the couple and making his way through their secrets, Riteish Deshmukh will also be accompanying him and will leave no opportunity of pulling his leg.

A promo from the upcoming episode shows Kapil asking Riteish about rituals in their wedding. Kapil mentions that Riteish is not only an actor but also hails from a big political family in Maharashtra. He asks if the couple took pheras around the holy fire or took an oath like elected politicians for official posts.

Riteish had a super witty response. He said politicians are elected for 5 years only, after which fresh elections are held and new people replace them. The response cracked up everyone present. Take a look:

Riteish and Genelia fell in love on the sets of their Bollywood debut, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). They tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish's father, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, was the chief minister of Maharashtra. Riteish's two brothers are also politicians.