Kapil Sharma Asks Sidharth Malhotra if Kissing Kiara Advani in Shershaah Was His Idea, Actor Responds

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated the success of their latest film, Shershaah on The Kapil Sharma Show on September 4. The stars appeared as special guests during the episode and shared a few interesting anecdotes from their experience of shooting for the film. Now, a new clip from the comedy show has surfaced online. The uncensored version from the episode shows host Kapil teasing Sidharth about a scene in the film.

The comedian-actor brought up one kissing scene between Sidharth and Kiara. He asked, “Waise yeh story mein tha ya aap ki apni creative input thi (Was the scene a part of the narrative or was it your own creative input)?” Shershaah, is a biopic, based on the life and journey of Captain Vikram Batra, particularly his role in India’s win during the 1999 Kargil war.

In response to Kapil’s question, Sidharth said that about 90% of what is shown in the film depicts the exact real-life events. However, the rest was created to give shape to the characters. Kapil interrupted and said his question was about the other 10%. Both Sidharth and Kiara said that they did the shot for the character. They were forced to do it.

Kapil congratulated both Sidharth and Kiara for their exceptional performances. He, in particular, praised Kiara for nailing the accent in the film, even though she is not a Punjabi.

Sidharth shared that the Kargil war took place at 16,000 feet, and their shoot location was at 12,000 feet with low oxygen. Kiara, on the other hand, spoke about meeting Dimple Cheema, Captain Batra’s love interest. The actors also indulged in a game of “ring in the basket” during the episode.

Since its release on Amazon Prime Video, Shershaah has been receiving an overwhelming response. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and backed by Karan Johar.

