Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Others Attend Raju Srivastav's Prayer Meet

Raju Srivastav’s family organized a prayer meet in honour of the late comedian in Mumbai on Sunday. The prayer meet took place at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu in the evening. The comedian’s colleagues and contemporaries, including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever and Ehsaan Qureshi turned up for the prayer meet.

Actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, filmmakers Abbas Mustan also attended the prayer meet.

Srivastav passed away on September 21 at the age of 58. He had been on life support for over 40 days after he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 following a heart attack.

Several national leaders and celebrities expressed their condolences to Raju Srivastav’s family, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister. He is survived by wife Shikha Srivastav and children Antara and Ayushman.

His family, close friends and industry members bid him a tearful adieu during his last rights which were performed at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Thursday. It was reported that his wife felt since the comedian worked in Mumbai, it was only fitting that his prayer meet be held here.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here