Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Others Attend Raju Srivastav's Prayer Meet

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 25, 2022, 21:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Kiku Sharda at Raju Srivastav's prayer meet. Photos: Viral Bhayani.

Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Kiku Sharda at Raju Srivastav's prayer meet. Photos: Viral Bhayani.

A prayer meet held in honour of Raju Srivastav saw many of his fellow comedians and actors to pay their respects.

Raju Srivastav’s family organized a prayer meet in honour of the late comedian in Mumbai on Sunday. The prayer meet took place at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu in the evening. The comedian’s colleagues and contemporaries, including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever and Ehsaan Qureshi turned up for the prayer meet.

Actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, filmmakers Abbas Mustan also attended the prayer meet.

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Comedian Ehsaan Qureshi at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Johnny Lever at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Actress Sambhavna Seth at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Actor Kay Kay Menon with wife Nivedita at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Srivastav passed away on September 21 at the age of 58. He had been on life support for over 40 days after he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 following a heart attack.

Shailesh Lodha and Sugandha Mishra at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh with father Nitin Mukesh at Raju Srivastav’s prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Several national leaders and celebrities expressed their condolences to Raju Srivastav’s family, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister. He is survived by wife Shikha Srivastav and children Antara and Ayushman.

Raju Srivastav’s wife and children at the prayer meet. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

His family, close friends and industry members bid him a tearful adieu during his last rights which were performed at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Thursday. It was reported that his wife felt since the comedian worked in Mumbai, it was only fitting that his prayer meet be held here.

