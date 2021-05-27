Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Team Up to Aid Karnataka with Oxygen Supply

Star comedian Kapil Sharma and actress Bhumi Pednekar have teamed up to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka, through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Mission Zindagi initiative.

The initiative will work at stationing oxygen buses outside Covid hospitals in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala 1 and Nelamangala 2 to help those in need.

“Our country is currently witnessing the second wave of this deadly virus, which has now penetrated rural India. With so many cases coming from smaller towns and villages where medical assistance and aid might be limited, the need of the hour is to provide oxygen to the patients," Bhumi said.

Kapil added: “As Humans, we have to support each other right now. I’m also doing my bit. It is my honour to associate with the extraordinary work that Gurudev and Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana are doing. With Bhumi, who is doing exemplary work towards COVID relief, this initiative with Mobile oxygen Buses, we have now started supporting people in Karnataka & planning to take this to more states as well."

Bhumi shared the buses installed with oxygen concentrators would provide tertiary care to patients outside district hospital emergencies as they waited for a bed.

“Our buses will help share the load of hospitals in smaller towns where the cases are now rising. I’m glad we collaborated with Kapil on this leg of the mission as he is well loved by many," she said"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here