Kapil Sharma Calls Archana Puran Singh 'Laughing Buddha' As He Drops An Aww-Dorable Picture Her

Comedian Kapil Sharma and actress Archana Puran Singh are good friends and it is no secret. Archana, who also appears on The Kapil Sharma Show often drops pictures and videos from the sets with the ace comedian. However, this time, it is Kapil Sharma who has penned a heart-touching note for Archana Puran Singh.

Recently, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram account and dropped a couple of adorable pictures with Archana from the sets of his show. In the first click, Kapil and Archana can be seen sitting on a couch as the latter plants a kiss on his cheeks. In another picture, Archana can be seen pulling Kapil’s ear. Sharing the picture, Kapil called Archana his ‘laughing Buddha’ and thanked her for encouraging him all the time.

“My lady laughing Buddha love you @archanapuransingh ji ❤️ thank you for encouraging all of us, even on our silly jokes sometimes love n regards always," he wrote.

Archana Puran Singh was quick to shower love in the comment section. She talked about how the comedian makes her cry and laugh for the right reasons. “Awwwwwww You make me laugh. You make me cry. All for the right reasons Kapil! Kucch toh purana rishta hoga hi… joh iss janam mein bhi 2007 se lekar aaj tak barkarar hai. You have no idea how much I love you❤️ (or maybe you do, that’s why you take so many ‘pangaas’ with me all the time) With lots of good wishes always for your health and happiness. Love you always. Mwah!" she wrote.

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma know each other for a long time now. She was the judge of Comedy Circus when Kapil was a contestant.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, if reports are to be believed, the show is likely to go on a small break due to artists’ other commitments. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

