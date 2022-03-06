Kapil Sharma Calls Chandan Prabhakar 'Gareebon Ke Allu Arjun,' Leaves Ravi Kishan, Nirahua in Splits

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been entertaining the viewers for several years now. This week The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry. Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Rani Chatterjee, and Aamrapali Dubey will be the guests on the comedy show this Sunday. They will be seen having a fun time on the show along with TKSS cast members Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar.

The makers of the show have dropped a hilarious promo on Instagram and going by it, it looks like the episode is going to tickle your funny bone. The latest promo shows Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sapna making an entry on the stage and dancing on a peppy Bhojpuri song with Ravi Kishan. After his dance, Krushna takes a funny dig at Bhojpuri actor-singer Nirahua’s name and calls himself ‘Merahua’. When Kapil asks how he is ‘Merahua,’ Krushna hilariously replies, “Har episode mein Me-rahua (I’m going to be there in every episode)."

Further in the promo, we see Chandan Prabhakar joining the cast on the stage and he asks them to remain seated and not to be bothered to get up for his welcome. Kapil immediately takes a jibe at him and says, “Wo uth bhi nahi rahe hain, gareebon ke Allu Arjun (They are not getting up anyway, poor man’s Allu Arjun)."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is set to make a comeback in films with Nandita Das’ untitled movie. In the film, Kapil will be seen playing a food delivery rider. Nandita took to Twitter to share the same and announced that Shahana Goswami will also star in the film.

“Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon,” tweeted Nandita.

Nandita shared in a statement that she saw how Kapil could represent the ‘common man’, even though he wasn’t one anymore and that quality of the actor really attracted Das.

