Kapil Sharma Calls Kiku Sharda’s Son ‘Rockstar’, Praises Him for His Singing

The most loved stand-up comedian of Indian television industry, Kapil Sharma has never shied away from praising his co-stars and friends. He is always seen supporting and showering love on his fellow actors and friends. And this time, the ace comedian is seen in awe of Kiku Sharda’s son Shaurya’s singing.

Recently, Sharda’s 12-year-old son Shaurya released a new rap song on his Youtube Channel. The proud father, who is famous for playing the character of Bachcha Yadav on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, shared the link of his son’s new rap song on Twitter. He urged his friends, fans, and followers to shower some love on his talented son.

Sharing my 12 year olds song,,,,please show him some love ❤️. Shaurya Sharda - This Is The Day (Official Music Audio) https://t.co/GXGWc6XXyF via @YouTube— kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 11, 2021

Kiku’s post caught Kapil’s attention and the ace comedian seemed more than excited. Owing to his love for singing, Kapil heaped praises on Shaurya. He even called 12-year-old a ‘rockstar’ and wrote that 12-year-old has sung extraordinarily and it is just beautiful. He also commented that “ishq" (love), “mufq" (fragrance), and talent can never stay hidden. He asked Kiku to convey to Shaurya that he is very proud of him. To which, Kiku replied, “Thanks so much brother. Shaurya is thrilled."

It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ❤️ ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte he is a rockstar https://t.co/CTjlsfWo9t— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 13, 2021

Before Kapil, the television actor Hiten Tejwani also appreciated Shaurya’s his singing talent. “Too good,” the actor commented along with two thumbs up emojis. Happy to receive so much love, Kiku thanked the actor.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also liked Shaurya’s song and commented, “Wow!!! That’s a serious talent you have at home!!! Best wishes to the little one!!"

Shaurya’s new song named This Is The Day has received over 500 likes on YouTube as of now.

Talking about Kapil and Kiku, the duo has been working together since 2013 when Comedy Nights with Kapil was launched on Colors TV. Both share a great friendship and have faced many professional challenges together.

