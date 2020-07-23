MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kapil Sharma Calls Sonu Sood Real-life Hero for Helping the Needy

Kapil Sharma in a tweet wrote that although Sonu Sood has played the role of villains in movies, he is a hero in real life.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has heaped praise on actor Sonu Sood after he announced to sponsor the first charter flight for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, from Bishkek to Varanasi.

Sonu had made an announcement regarding the charter flight on July 21 and it was to fly on July 22. He added that charters for other states also fly this week.

However, the actor a day later through the micro-blogging site told the stranded students the flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi has been postponed to July 23 due to weather conditions.

Replying to Sonu’s tweet, Kapil said words cannot define what the actor is doing for the needy people. The comedian added that although the actor has played the role of villains in movies, he is their hero in real life.

As per reports, Sonu could be the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show after it again starts running on TV.

Meanwhile, the shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed. Sony TV recently dropped a teaser promo of the show on social media. In the promo, Kapil is seen making an entry with a broom in his hand. It also shows Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda demanding Kapil to resume the show.

Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to Return Soon with New Episodes

