Kapil Sharma Calls Wife Ginni His Biggest Strength, Know About Their Love Story

Kapil Sharma made a name for himself with the Comedy Nights with Kapil in April 2013 and has not stopped since. He has continued to entertain us over the years and has a humungous fan following. Born on April 2 1981, he celebrates his 41st birthday today. Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Kapil lost his father at an early age and was brought up by his mother.

The ace comedian got married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and the couple has two children Anayra and Trishan. One of the most talked about couples of B-town, Kapil and Ginni are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. Kapil can also be seen pulling his better half’s leg sometimes.

Very few people know that Kapil and Ginni dated each other for 13 long years before getting married on December 12, 2018. However, their love story is one that is not free of struggles. When Kapil’s mother first visited Ginni’s house to ask her hand in marriage for her son, Ginni’s father refused. Following that, Kapil had severed all ties with Ginni and gave up any hope of marrying her.

Talking about their first meeting, Kapil once said in an interview, “I have studied from HMV College Jalandhar. I was a scholarship holder and a national winner in theatre. In 2005, when I was studying in IPJ College, I used to direct plays for pocket money. I went to Ginni’s college to hold an audition. Ginni also came to the audition and this is where we met for the first time.” At that time Ginni was 19 and Kapil was 24.

Kapil has said that when Ginni expressed her liking for him for the first time, his response was “The car that you travel in is worth more than my entire family’s income and hence we cannot have a future together”.

Fate had different plans for them and they ended up together anyways. He also said that Ginni is his biggest strength and that she has been with him even when he had nothing.

