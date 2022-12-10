Kapil Sharma Can't Keep Calm Because He Is With His 'Talented Bro' Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Cirkus. To promote the same, the actor will be gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ranveer will also be joined by his Cirkus co-stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. While they have already shot for the episode, looks like the episode will be super-fun to watch.

On Saturday afternoon, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of fun pictures with his ‘talented bro’ Ranveer Singh. In the clicks, the two stars were seen cheering as they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the lens. Ranveer sported a bright blue hoodie and a red cap to look dapper as always. On the other hand, Kapil wore a beige zipper over a white t-shirt. In the caption of her post, Kapil sent wishes to Ranveer for Cirkus and wrote, “You can’t stay calm when he is around you my super talented bro @ranveersingh lots of love n best wishes for #cirkus " Check out Kapil Sharma’s post here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comment section calling Kapil’s post ‘cutest of all’. Several social media users also joked recalling how the comedian used to like Deepika Padukone, who is now married to Singh. “Kapil veerey , Jija ji bolo jija ji," one of the fans wrote.

Talking about Cirkus, it is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’. It is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

