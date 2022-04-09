Kapil Sharma Celebrates Birthday By Planting Tree, Urges Fans To Do The Same

Kapil Sharma recently celebrated his 41st birthday by planting a tree in Himachal on a family trip. He shared the special video with his fans urging them to plant as many trees as possible. He also mentioned that this was the 5th tee he planted, adding that he plants one every birthday.

In the video, you can see him digging a pit and keeping the plant in it. He is then seen covering the plant with soil and watering it. It is also visible that he is taking guidance from someone to plant the tree in the video.

Kapil Sharma, in the video, can be seen rocking a printed grey shirt, matching a pair of white pants with it. Furthermore, he is wearing sunglasses and complimenting his looks are a pair of sports shoes.

The caption to the video reads, “The health of the planet affects our health..so plant a tree whenever wherever.. as I do on my birthday.”

Kapil Sharma states in the video, “This is my second tree in Himachal. Earlier, I had planted one in Dalhousie. And on my birthday, wherever I live, in Mumbai or wherever I live, I plant trees. You guys will plant one or half trees in a year. And then we will come and see it."

The comments can be seen to be filled with hearts and players for the TV personality. One netizen compliments him by saying, “You are awesome and very hardworking.” Another comment reads, “Great work sir.”

Mr Kapil is famous for his work on TV with shows like The Kapil Sharma Show’, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Known as one of the most famous Indian comedians, he is loved, and his work is relished by most.

