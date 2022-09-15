Kapil Sharma Challenges PV Sindhu for Badminton Match on His Show, Details Inside

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcomewhile celebrating their accomplishments on the popular comedy show. In the episode that will be aired on September 17, Saturday on Sony TV, the ace comedian would indulge in a fun-filled banter with star Badminton player PV Sindhu along with boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, lawn bowl team – Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia.

Kapil Sharma would also be seen challenging PV Sindhu for a badminton match. As part of his new show, the host would be seen contesting the trailblazing Badminton Champion, PV Sindhu for a friendly match right on the floor of the sets. The The entertaining spectacle is sure to make the audience happy as the duo would be warming up and taking rounds in passing the shuttlecock.

Although, the host Kapil Sharma left no stone unturned in flaunting his excellent badminton skills to the audience and special guests. But still he finds himself to be of no match in front of an exemplary sportswoman like PV Sindhu who easily defeats the comedian to the amusement of the audience. Not only this, the episode would also feature Gudiya(Kiku Sharda), who would make the champions shake their legs to a peppy Bhojpuri song, ‘Aankh me Lagake Gori’.

Commonwealth Games 2022 was held in Birmingham, UK. PV Sindhu had bagged the gold medal in women’s singles badminton at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old defeated Canada’s Michelle Li to be crowned champion for the first time in her career. While before the tournament Sindhu was considered to be the hot favourite for the title and her win did not come as any surprise. Later, it also came to light that the double Olympic champion had played the final with a serious injury.

