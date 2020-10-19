Kapil Sharma Charging Whopping Salary for Web Debut, NCB Arrests Brother of Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend

Comedian Kapil Sharma is now venturing into the digital space. He is all set to be part of a web series. Besides the preliminary information about his foray into the medium, not much is known about the upcoming project yet. However, in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek shares how much Kapil is charging for his debut web series. Krushna also revealed that the new show will be shot with Kapil in Shimla.

Read: Kapil Sharma Getting Paid a Whopping Salary for His Debut Web Series, Deets Inside

In another major development in a drug case related to death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. According to NCB officials privy to the probe, the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Brother of Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Salman Khan returned on Bigg Boss 14 weekend episode to school contestants about their performance in the past week. He asked Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla if he would have participated in the same task that Rubina refused to do and he responded with a yes. During the entire episode with Rubina, Salman did not hold himself back from commenting on the husband-wife duo and even called Abhinav Rubina's 'baggage' in the BB house.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Calls Abhinav Shukla Rubina Dilaik's 'Baggage' on Weekend Ka Vaar

After an image of Amrita Rao went viral recently, in which she was seen with her baby bump for the first time in public, the actress has shared on social media that she is in her ninth month of pregnancy period. In a loving Instagram image, Amrita cradles her baby bump as she poses all smiles with daddy-to-be RJ Anmol.

Read: Amrita Rao Says 'Baby Coming Soon' as She Cradles Pregnancy Bump in Loving Pic with RJ Anmol

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of him and Anushka Sharma taking a dip in the sea. Virat and Anushka are expecting their first childin January 2021. In the caption, Virat credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for the photo.

Read: AB de Villiers Turns Photographer for Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma, Clicks Most Romantic Pic Ever