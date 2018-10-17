Kapil Arrives in Mumbai to Shoot New Season of The Kapil Sharma Show; See Pic

back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ce1FI7qmAa — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 16, 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been away from the spotlight for a long time now following allegations of unprofessional behaviour, is back in Mumbai. The comedian Tuesday announced that he is all set to begin the shoot of new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.Kapil had been struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air after only two episodes. Before that, his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, struggled to fight negative publicity and decreasing TRP.However, this time the actor-comedian looks more confident than ever. He shared the news of his arrival in Mumbai with fans on his social media accounts alongside an upbeat selfie.He wrote: “Back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS." (sic)Recently, Kapil also confirmed that he is set to start another chapter of life by getting married to his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. The wedding date is not fixed yet, but it will be a December wedding.The comedian was surrounded by controversies around his temperament and love life, when he vanished from the small screen abruptly.In April, Kapil, in an interview to IANS had said he wanted some "me time to recuperate and I've been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon."Kapil had then made headlines, drawing bad press when an audio call in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public.Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his former colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about controversy, after which they parted ways professionally from Comedy Nights With Kapil which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.