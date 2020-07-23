Kapil Sharma Confirms First Celebrity Guest in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Post Lockdown

Comedian Kapil Sharma resumed shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show over the past weekend with Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur among others. While the much-loved show has not aired any new episodes since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect in March, the new, post-lockdown series is highly anticipated.

Recently, in an interview, Kapil has confirmed the name of his first celebrity guest in the fresh episode of TKSS. He shared that Sonu Sood will grace the stage and participate in gags with the rest of the cast. "Sonu (Sood) Paji is our first guest. On the first day, we only shot for our gag because we also wanted to get acquainted with the new normal. Then on 21st, we shot with Sonu Sood," Kapil said (via).

While Kapil resumed shooting on TKSS over the weekend, we saw how the crew and team of artistes are taking precautions to remain safe amid coronavirus spread. Videos of people participating in shoot being scanned for body temperature and getting sanitised at the entryway were shared earlier by Kapil.

Sonu, meanwhile, has been rescuing migrants amid the coronavirus crisis. He has not just arranged for transport facility for workers and needy stuck in various parts of the country but is also looking after their well being and requirements once they have reached their villages in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka among others.

Sonu has also launched an app to offer support to workers in finding right job opportunities in various sectors across the country. About the idea for 'Pravasi Rojgar' app, the 47-year-old actor said while arranging travel for the migrants, their conversations would often revolve around how they were looking for the right work opportunity amid the pandemic.

