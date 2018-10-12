Kapil Sharma Confirms Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Ginni, Will Tie Knot This Month

Kapil Sharma took a break from showbiz after a string of untoward incidents, but he is back in action and is hoping to spread happiness and laughter once again. The actor-comedian says he is a slow learner, but is gradually figuring out how to live in the public eye."People have given a lot of love to me. They used to ask me, 'When is your show coming back?' and they asked the same question to the channel (Sony Entertainment Television) as well. And so, the channel told me, 'Let's make a new season'," Kapil told IANS in a candid chat as he sat down to discuss his life choices and marriage."I feel everyone fights someday or the other. We are public figures and that is why our fights make it to the papers. But I feel everyone has fought once in life -- be it within family, business or work space. Small-small things keep on happening. But since we are public figures, these things become news in our case," he said.Kapil became everyone's favourite with his comical gigs, but the good run halted after a fight with co-actor Sunil Grover on a flight made headlines. The incident opened a Pandora's box for Kapil.He found himself in a soup once again when an audio call, in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, surfaced on the internet, leading many people to speculate about his mental health. He went on a break after the incident in April this year.There was talk about his drinking habits, temperament, love life, about his newly-acquired high-handedness and making his guests wait for long hours -- all leading to bad PR. It also brought his show "Family Time With Kapil Sharma" to an abrupt end."It is a learning experience. I feel we learn till our last breath. Main 'nalayak' students mein se ek hun toh mein thodha late seekhta hun (I am one of the unintelligent students, so I am slow learner).""I hope to make people laugh and I hope for good things," added Kapil, who was in Delhi to promote his production venture, Punjabi film "Son of Manjeet Singh".Talking about his break, the actor said: "I gave ample amount of time to myself during the break. I am rejuvenated. Now I'm working on my health. I want to get fit now and be back on the small screen."Kapil, who made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, has learnt his lesson."Health is wealth... People don't just say it for the sake of it. It is genuinely true and I have realised that. I didn't give much importance to my health. There was no fixed time to eat for me. But now I will try to focus on my health while working," he added.Professionally, Kapil has confirmed that he is returning to television with another show, and is open to working with Sunil again. He is also set to start another chapter of life by getting married to his girl friend, Ginni Chatrath."My mother has been saying that I should get married for a long time. Suddenly I realised that 'abhi age ho rahi hai' (I am getting on in age). So, I thought what if she says 'no' and after one or two years, and no one agrees to get married to me," Kapil, 37, said on a lighter note.The wedding date is not fixed yet, but it will be a December wedding.And honeymoon?"I think it will be tough (to take out time for honeymoon). Let's see."