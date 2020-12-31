Kapil Sharma Dances with Daughter Anayra in This Adorable Clip

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Christmas 2020 seems to have been extra special as he shook legs with his little cutie, Anayra. The actor-comedian took to his Instagram story and shared an adorable clip where he can be seen dancing with Anayra in the evening, leaving everyone awestruck.

A beautifully decorated tree can also be seen behind him. Kapil shared the video with heart-eye emojis. In the video, while Kapil can be seen donning in a black hoodie, Anayra looks super adorable in a pink dress.

Kapil even wished his fans Merry Christmas in the cutest way, as he shared a couple of pictures of chubby Anayra dressed as a little Santa. In the picture, the little cutie can be seen sitting inside a gift box with a decorated Christmas tree in the background. While Anayra’s blissful smile took over the internet, the proud father wrote, “Merry Christmas to all of you #christmas #merrychristmas #happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The comedian never misses showering his baby girl with love and warmth.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath were on cloud nine as their little munchkin turned one on December 10 and the proud parents hosted an ocean-themed birthday bash. He also shared a few glimpses from the birthday party and thanked everyone for their love and blesses. In the pictures, Anayra looked too cute to miss as she dressed in a frock with a tiara on her head, while others were seen donning in a customized black tees which read ‘Anayra Turns One’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

While the pictures have left everyone amused, many Bollywood celebs including Sophie Choudry, Esha Gupta, Honey Singh and Richa Chadha showered the little princess with love and blessings. Kapil’s co-actor Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek also commented on the post

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their first child in December last year.