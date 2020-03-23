Kapil Sharma, Daughter Anayra Make for an Adorable Sight Cheering Amid Janata Curfew

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh were joined in by the former's adorable daughter Anayra as the trio fervently took part in the clapping initiative amid the Janata Curfew on Sunday. Kapil, who rarely shares glimpse of his daughter, born in December 2019, on social media, held her in his arms as they made noise to cheer for professionals and first responders working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Janata Curfew Clapping Initiative, Shares Video

Kapil also played drums to boost the morale of those in his neighbourhood. He was seen waving with his daughter for the camera and the little one looked adorable in pink rompers and headband. The father-daughter indeed make the perfect sight during the Covid-19 crisis.

Kapil captioned the video as: "A tribute to our Brothers and Sisters who are fighting constantly against #CoronaVirus (sic)."

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Uses His Iconic Scenes to Make The Ultimate Coronavirus Awareness Video; Watch

Check out other videos shared by Kapil as he and Mika took part in the clapping initiative.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities from Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Hema Malini also took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all those who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 from India.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Take Part in Janata Curfew Clapping Initiative

Follow @News18Movies for more