Kapil Sharma Denies Vivek Agnihotri's Claim That The Kashmir Files Cast Wasn't Invited to His Show

Kapil Sharma is facing another controversy after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the comedian refused to invite the team of his next film The Kashmir Files on the show. However, Kapil Sharma has now reacted to the allegations and has refused all the claims. When a Twitter user asked Kapil why he is afraid to promote the film on his show, the comedian-actor replied saying that it is not true.

A user named Kunwar S Rathore tweeted to Kapil asking why he has not invited the cast of the film to The Kapil Sharma Show and telling him that he has disappointed a lot of fans due to which they are boycotting the show. Kapil, in his response, told the user, “Yeh sach nahi hai rathore saab, apne puch liya isliye bta diya, baki jinhone sach maan liya unko explanation dene ka kya faeda." He further asked the user to not believe a one-sided story in today’s social media world.

Advertisement

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world 😊 dhanyawaad 🙏 https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

Vivek had recently claimed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to host the cast of The Kashmir Files. While replying to a Twitter user who expressed his wish to see the cast of The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show, the filmmaker said that the makers have refused to invite them as the film has no big commercial star.

Tagging Kapil, Vivek had tweeted, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite.. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: They are kings, we are the poor ones."

After this, ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ was trending on Twitter. However, Kapil has a different stand on the matter. Now, it will be interesting to see how the clash between the two will further unfold. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 11.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.