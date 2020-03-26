MOVIES

Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic, Urges Fans to Stay Home

Image of Kapil Sharma , courtesy of Instagram

Kapil Sharma has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 14,500 lives across the globe.

Kapil took to Twitter to announce his contribution. "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi," he wrote.

This has come a day after #BollywoodActOnCorona started trending on Twitter. Many fans pointed out that while many celebrities are issuing advisories and making videos, not many have come forward and made monetary contributions.

Filmmakers and actors, including Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, have also pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally.

The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.

