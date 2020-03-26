Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic, Urges Fans to Stay Home

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 14,500 lives across the globe.

Kapil took to Twitter to announce his contribution. "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi," he wrote.

Check it out below:

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

This has come a day after #BollywoodActOnCorona started trending on Twitter. Many fans pointed out that while many celebrities are issuing advisories and making videos, not many have come forward and made monetary contributions.

AND meanwhile our so called Bollywood celebrities are making videos : how to wash dishes,tik tok aur pata nhi kya kya.. donate some necessary items to the needy kya karoge itna jama kr k😂😂😂#BollywoodActOnCorona https://t.co/rq1uPIeFQN — Jyotsna Shambhavi (@JyotsnaShambha2) March 25, 2020

When someone talk about Bollywood Donation

Celebrities -#BollywoodActOnCorona pic.twitter.com/uvEQNa8zjw — NK SaHaRaN 🇮🇳 (@jaat007legend) March 25, 2020

Filmmakers and actors, including Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, have also pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally.

The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.

Follow @News18Movies for more

