Kapil Sharma Enjoys 'Paranthas' with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, Photos Go Viral

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently in Punjab, had a great time with politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil and Sidhu have worked together on the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil took to Instagram to share a series of photos clicked at Sidhu's home. In the photos, they are relishing food, chitchatting, and even hugging each other while seeing off. "Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji and eating #pranthas after a long time #amritsar #punjab #punjabi #goodtimes #brothers #foodie thank you for all your love n extra-large meals paji," Kapil captioned the photos.

Sidhu also shared a few photos on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi, and Gurjot..."

Ever since the pictures of Kapil and Sidhu's meeting surfaced online, fans of The Kapil Sharma Show have been speculating the return of the former cricketer to the show. Sidhu was asked to leave the show following his comments on the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Later, actress Archana Puran Singh replaced him and continues to be a part of the show.