Kapil Sharma Fanboys Over Ponniyin Selvan Star Trisha Krishnan; Actress Calls Him 'Rockstar'

Kapil Sharma had a fan-boy moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as he met South star Trisha Krishnan, who appeared on the popular chat show to promote her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

Kapil took to Instagram to share selfies with Trisha and called the actress “a beautiful girl”. In the photos, Trisha and Kapil are all smile as they pose for the camera. “My reaction when I met this beautiful girl, Trisha,” Kapil wrote in the caption. Trisha reshared Kapil’s post on her Instagram account and wrote, “Kapil ji, you are a rockstar!”

Over the weekend, Kapil had shared glimpses from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022, where his comeback film Zwigato was screened. The actor was accompanied by the cast of the film including Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta.

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, stars Shahana Goswami and Kapil Sharma. Kapil plays an ex-factory floor manager who loses his job as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. While working as a food delivery rider, he struggles with the world of ratings and rewards. His stay-at-home wife (Shahana) begins looking for various job opportunities to supplement the family’s income, both with trepidation and excitement about her newfound independence. Zwigato was also officially selected for its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival earlier this month. This year’s film festival is set to take place from October 5 to 14.

