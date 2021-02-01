Kapil Sharma Fans Hilariously Troll Him for Being 'Too Quick' with His Second Baby

Kapil Sharma has welcomed a baby boy into his family. He shared the happy news with his fans on Monday morning that his wife Ginni Chatrath has delivered their second child and both the newborn and the lady are fine. He also thanked everyone for their blessings and prayers.

Here's Looking at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Loving Moments as They Welcome Baby Boy

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ❤️ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, baby daughter Anayra, in December 2019. As Kapil shared the news of his family getting bigger, fans trolled the comedian-actor for being "too quick" with his second child.

Commenting on Kapil's baby announcement post on social media, one netizen wrote, "That was quick Smiling face with smiling eyes you had a baby girl last year (sic)." Another Twitter user wrote, "No gap between child? Not a good practice (sic)."

That was quick you had a baby girl last year — SumanSharma (@sharrmasumann) February 1, 2021

No gap between child ? Not a good practice. — V B LAL (@VblalB) February 1, 2021

Show Me Marrid Couples Ke Kitene Bacche Hai...Ausper Se Mazak Audane Wale Kapil Aje Dhad Dhad Bacche Kar Raha Hai..! pic.twitter.com/b9bmXsItP5 — Sarvadnya Dixit (@sarvadnya_) February 1, 2021

Ohh Bhai gzb hi speed se lge hue de dnd dn ek k baad ek production chalu h bina ruke — Banarasi Babu (@benarasi_thakur) February 1, 2021

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 paaji..,Bas ab jaldi hi parivaar niyojan ka ad " 2 bachcho me 3 saal ka antar jaroor rakhen" aur shoot kar dena...Best wishes — Jai S Sharma (Nation First) (@JaiSSharma80) February 1, 2021

Ye huee na baat 3saal me 2 bachey Jaldibaji me ho kya paji ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations — Akhil Raj (@AkhilRa16222089) February 1, 2021

On the work front, Kapil has taken a small break from The Kapil Sharma Show to focus on his family. The hugely popular show will return with a second season soon. Meanwhile, Kapil is attached with Netflix for a project and will also be starring in SONYLIV's Daadi Ki Shaadi.