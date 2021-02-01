News18 Logo

Kapil Sharma Fans Hilariously Troll Him for Being 'Too Quick' with His Second Baby
Kapil Sharma Fans Hilariously Troll Him for Being 'Too Quick' with His Second Baby

Fans have been joking on social media relentlessly that Kapil Sharma has become daddy twice in three years of marriage.

Kapil Sharma has welcomed a baby boy into his family. He shared the happy news with his fans on Monday morning that his wife Ginni Chatrath has delivered their second child and both the newborn and the lady are fine. He also thanked everyone for their blessings and prayers.

Here's Looking at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Loving Moments as They Welcome Baby Boy

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, baby daughter Anayra, in December 2019. As Kapil shared the news of his family getting bigger, fans trolled the comedian-actor for being "too quick" with his second child.

Commenting on Kapil's baby announcement post on social media, one netizen wrote, "That was quick Smiling face with smiling eyes you had a baby girl last year (sic)." Another Twitter user wrote, "No gap between child? Not a good practice (sic)."

On the work front, Kapil has taken a small break from The Kapil Sharma Show to focus on his family. The hugely popular show will return with a second season soon. Meanwhile, Kapil is attached with Netflix for a project and will also be starring in SONYLIV's Daadi Ki Shaadi.


