Kapil Sharma Finally Reveals the Name of His Baby Boy

Kapil Sharma recently turned a year older. To mark the special occasion he got on Twitter and responded to some fans’ wishes.

Neeti Mohan, who also wished Kapil, asked what he has named his son. She wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do (sic)."

Kapil responded to this writing, “Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan (sic)."

Now, we know that Kapil has named his baby boy Trishaan. He was born on February 1. Kapil and Ginni Chatrath also have a baby girl named Anayra. They tied the knot in 2018 and first became parents in December 2019.

On the work front, Kapil is attached with streaming giant Netflix for a comedy special. It will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries. The date is yet to be announced Kapil will also star in SonyLIV project Dadi Ki Shaadi. Reports say that The Kapil Sharma Show will also make a comeback in May.