Kapil Sharma First Time Bring Both Kids on The Kapil Sharma Show Sets; Krushna Abhishek's Family Joins

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana as special guests. The trio will be promoting their upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth, which will hit the theatres on November 26. Paparazzi had spotted the Bollywood stars on the sets of TKSS on November 16. For the unversed, TKSS is co-produced by Salman Khan’s TV production.

On November 16, comedian Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek’s family was also spotted on the sets. However, it was Kapil’s kids Anayra and Trishaan who caught everyone’s attention. Kapil’s daughter Anayra and son Trishaan arrived on the sets of TKSS with their mother Ginni. In the pictures shared by ETimes, the two munchkins look just adorable. This was the first time Kapil had brought both his children on the sets of his comedy show, and shutterbugs did not miss the chance to capture the moment.

Kapil’s 9-month old baby boy wore a brown and white outfit and from the pictures, one can say that he is a carbon copy of his dad. While the comedian’s daughter Anayra looked super cute in a pink dress with two tiny ponytails.

Along with Kapil, Krushna Abhishek’s family was also spotted on the sets of TKSS. Krushna posed with his wife and actress-director Kashmera Shah. Kashmera and Krushna arrived together on the sets and the couple complemented each other in all possible ways.

Krushna’s sister and former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh was also captured. Arti’s transformation after the controversial reality show cannot be missed in the pictures, which are coming from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress wore an orange floral crop top and denim, as she flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure. Arti’s transformation is an inspiration for many.

