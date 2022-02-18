Kapil Sharma Gears up For Bollywood Film With Writer-Director Nandita Das

After entertaining his fans with a much-needed dose of laughter through his Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet, the star comedian is now gearing up for his next project — a Bollywood film. In an Instagram post, he wrote that your order has been placed. He further said that Applause Entertainment and Director Nandita Das will be collaborating on a project. Next, Kapil revealed that he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider, while Shahana Goswami will play the female lead in this project. Kapil concluded the caption, writing that they will be filming soon for the project and the team requires everyone’s blessings.

Kapil was congratulated and wished the very best for his upcoming project by rapper Badshah and actor Balraj Sayal. Screenwriter Milind Gadagkar, comedian Rajiv Thakur and singer Miss Pooja also congratulated Kapil. Production house Applause Entertainment wrote that they were excited about the project. Comedian Bharti, Neeru Bajwa and music producer Dr Zeus also congratulated him for the project.

About the project, Nandita Das said that the film tries to make visible what has been hidden in plain sight. Nandita said that she has not seen Kapil’s show but feels that he represents the common man. She feels that Kapil is going to surprise everyone, including himself with his natural candidness. About Shahana, Nandita said that she was looking forward to working with her and described her as an amazing actor and person. The director also said that she had found a true producing partner in Sameer Nair.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said that Nandita had first narrated this idea as a short. He said that they liked the idea so much that Nandita was encouraged to expand it as a full feature. Sameer was happy that the whole idea has blossomed into a wonderful film. Sameer said that the film will capture the life of ordinary people.

Kapil has been seen in films like Firangi, Tubelight and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and other projects.

