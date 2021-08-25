Kapil Sharma Gears Up to Host Hockey Stars Manpreet and Mandip Singh on His Show; See Pics

The Indian National Men’s Hockey team won a Bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The captain of the team Manpreet Singh, led India to the medal and won hearts with his performance during the matches. Now, the Olympics star will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Manpreet had also appeared on the show as a guest in 2017. He took to social media to announce that he is returning to the show and also complimented the host and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Manpreet tweeted, “Had so much fun last night and good to be back at The Kapil Sharma Show once again - thank you for having us

@KapilSharmaK9 sir and team #kapilsharmashow."

Had so much fun last night and good to be back at The Kapil Sharma Show once again - thank you for having us @KapilSharmaK9 sir and team #kapilsharmashow pic.twitter.com/ILNUhzK5Tq— Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 25, 2021

To this, the comedian responded, “So proud of you brother. thank you so much for coming. lots of love n best wishes always."

So proud of you brother thank you so much for coming lots of love n best wishes always ❤️ https://t.co/1tM5G8reJM— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 25, 2021

Hockey player Mandeep Singh who will also appear on the show, shared pictures with Kapil, as well as the rest of the team. He wrote, “Yesterday, meeting the entire team of “The Kapil Sharma Show" was a truly excellent experience. Laughter and cheerfulness abounds. Looking forward to the Telecast."

Yesterday, meeting the entire team of "The Kapil Sharma Show" was a truly excellent experience. Laughter and cheerfulness abounds. Looking forward to the Telecast. #tkss #laughterking #joy #mumbaifilmcity @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/Ffgo50vch0 — Mandeep Singh (@mandeepsingh995) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Kapil Sharma Show is back on air after a long hiatus. The show had gone off air on January 31, before Kapil welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatarth. The show stars also Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. Rochelle Rao appears as a guest star on the show.

