Kapil Sharma Gets A Sweet Surprise During Dinner Date With Wife Ginni In Dubai; Watch

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is currently enjoying his time in Dubai with his friends and family. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which he is seen receiving a warm welcome from a restaurant in Dubai. Along with the video, the actor penned a sweet note thanking the staff for their love.

In the video, the staff gathered around him and held a nameplate with his name high while playing some foot-tapping beats. Kapil joined them and took pictures and videos with them. The actor was seen enjoying himself as the beats play in the background.

Along with the video, the actor penned a sweet message thanking them for their hospitality. He wrote, “Thank you for the love, warmth and beautiful hospitality team @cznburak the food was amazing. pet bhar gya par dil nahi bhara, will visit again soon. Lots of love n best wishes”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to go all out and comment all things nice. Some of the users were quite excited after watching the video, while some of them were all happy with the actor receiving such a great welcome. One of the users wrote, “OMG! This is amazing”, while another user wrote, “You deserve every bit of it”.

On the work front, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, which is all set to release on September 30. The most recent episode will air this weekend on Sony TV at 9:30 p.m. The actor is also making his acting comeback with Zwigato. The trailer released recently.

