Kapil Sharma Gets Make up Done on 'Kapil Sharma Show', Jokes About People in PPE Kits

Kapil Sharma resumed the shooting of his hit comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show over the past weekend after 125 days break. He had shared videos of performers such as Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek as they arrived on the set and were screened for body temperature and sanitised at the entry way.

Now, Kapil has shared another BTS picture from TKSS as he was shooting on Tuesday. Posting a picture in which he is getting his make up and hair done by two professionals in (Personal Protective Equipment) PPE kits, Kapil joked that he was not sure whether the people were from his team or not.

Kapil is seen wearing a black T-shirt and denims as he gets ready for another round of shooting on TKSS. Take a look.

Meanwhile, it has not been revealed yet as to who the celebrity guest on TKSS is for the first episode that will air post lockdown. Speculations are rife that Sonu Sood, who has rescued many migrants from various parts of the country and helped them reach their respective hometowns amid the lockdown, will be gracing the stage in the fresh episode that will air soon.

Are you excited for TKSS to return on the small screen?