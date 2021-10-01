Kapil Sharma Gets Punched By Sonakshi Sinha As He Mocks Shatrughan Sinha in ROFL Video

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and comedian Kapil Sharma indulged in some behind-the-scenes shenanigans ahead of this weekend’s The Kapil Sharma Show episode. Kapil shared his first Instagram Reel on his social media handle on Thursday which also featured Sonakshi. Staying true to his character, Kapil made sure his Instagram reel also made netizens laugh.

The video showed Sonakshi grooving to her latest music video Mil Mahiya which is sung by Raashi Sood. Sonakshi was seen dressed in white and the outfit also came with a flamboyant cape which accentuated the actor’s graceful look. As Sonakshi lip-syncs to the song, “Menu mileya badi mushkil mahiya, Mil mahiya menu mil mahiye (I have met my lover with much difficulties. Come and meet me my love)", Kapil walks up to her and complains, “Milne aate hain toh aapke pitaji kehte hain ‘khamosh’ (When I come and meet you, your father says Khamosh). ” Kapil takes a dig at Sonakshi’s father and veteran Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha as he quotes his iconic dialogue “Khamosh.” Sonakshi feigns her anger at Kapil’s jibe and lands a punch on his face in the funny video.

Kapil captioned the Reel and told his 34.7 million Instagram followers that this was his first reel. The Reel has received over 3.6 million views since it was shared on the social media platform. Commenting on Kapil’s post, Sonakshi wrote, “Hahahahahahahha. Happy to be part of your first reel, Kapil.”

Sonakshi will be seen on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where she will be promoting the music video for the Punjabi song Mil Mahiya. The 34-year-old actress is starring in the latest Punjabi party song which is sung, written, and composed by Raashi.

The actress exudes her glamorous side in this party anthem which is released under the Big Bang Music label. The music video was released on all media platforms on Thursday.

