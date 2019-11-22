Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show

The Kapil Sharma Show may be doing well on the TRP charts, but it seems its content in a recent episode haven't gone down well with netizens. They have objected to show's host Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge earlier this year.

Since last weekend’s episode, which saw Pagalpanti cast grace the show, many people have been asking the comedian to stop passing demeaning statements on Archana. In the particular episode, Kapil was seen taking a dig at Archana's clothes.

The viewers are now expressing their displeasure over Kapil's insensitive remarks. One wrote, "I feel embarrassed for the audience in #TheKapilSharmaShow - they get humiliated without even realising. There’s fat shaming, the celebrity guests laugh at them. It’s not even funny." While another tweeted, "Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it's a humble request please give some respect to #ArchanaPuranSingh. I know it's comedy but the way you comment on her, it looks so bad."

Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it's a humble request please give some respect to @apshaha #ArchanaPuranSingh I know its comedy but the way u comment on her it looks so bad मन ऊठ जाता है please it's a request I don't think she gets paid to listen your insults @SonyTV — Rohit H Mukkawar (@mukkawarrocks) November 11, 2019

I feel embarrassed for the audience in #TheKapilSharmaShow - they get humiliated without even realising. There’s fat shaming, the celebrity guests laugh at them. It’s not even funny. — Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) November 16, 2019

Ma'am, The point you are making is absolutely apt. But the greater point is Wo (Archana Puran Singh) khud apne uppar kiye gaye sexist jokes par dahaade maar-maar ke hansti hai aur enjoy karti hai. Use isi baat ke paise laankhon rupye milte hain. Wo bahut khush hai aise jokes se. — Deepanshu Agrawal (@2611Deepanshu) November 16, 2019

Comedy for @KapilSharmaK9 is Crack jokes on audience + make fun of #ArchanaPuranSingh + promote some shitty celeb! — RKC (@TheFoodieDieter) November 21, 2019

@TheKapilSShow #ArchanaPuranSingh @republic.High time for Kapil to stop using Siddu’s name in the show and stop insulting Archana on the show — Madhu Kadevari (@KadevariM) November 21, 2019

@KapilSharmaK9 should look at his tummy first before commenting on #ArchanaPuranSingh 's physique Drunken moron #tkss — Prayas Mishra (@Prayas14) November 21, 2019

