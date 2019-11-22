Take the pledge to vote

Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show

Netizens have objected to Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge earlier this year.

Updated:November 22, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
The Kapil Sharma Show may be doing well on the TRP charts, but it seems its content in a recent episode haven't gone down well with netizens. They have objected to show's host Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge earlier this year.

Since last weekend’s episode, which saw Pagalpanti cast grace the show, many people have been asking the comedian to stop passing demeaning statements on Archana. In the particular episode, Kapil was seen taking a dig at Archana's clothes.

The viewers are now expressing their displeasure over Kapil's insensitive remarks. One wrote, "I feel embarrassed for the audience in #TheKapilSharmaShow - they get humiliated without even realising. There’s fat shaming, the celebrity guests laugh at them. It’s not even funny." While another tweeted, "Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it's a humble request please give some respect to #ArchanaPuranSingh. I know it's comedy but the way you comment on her, it looks so bad."

kapil sharma

Here are a few more:

