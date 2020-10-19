Kapil Sharma Getting Paid a Whopping Salary for His Debut Web Series, Deets Inside

Comedian Kapil Shamra is one of the most sought after entertainers in the showbiz right now. Apart from ruling over the TV industry for many years now, Kapil has made stride into Bollywood as well and is now venturing into the digital space too. Yes, Kapil is all set to be part of a web series. However, besides the preliminary information about his foray into the medium, not much is known about the upcoming project yet.

However, in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek shares how much Kapil is charging for his debut web series. Krushna also revealed that the new show will be shot with Kapil in Shimla.

In the latest TKSS episode, Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his son Luv to grace the stage. During a gag, Krushna appears as one of his characters in the show and reveals that Kapil is charging Rs 20 crore for his debut web series. Although the information is shared in jest, it can't be ignored that Kapil may be charging this whopping salary for his digital debut. Considering his popularity in the entertainment world, it only seems justified that he has charged this huge amount to feature in a web show.

On the other hand, in the next week episodes of TKSS Nora Fatehi will be appearing with singer Guru Randhawa and in another instance, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will be gracing the stage of the comedy chat show.

Also, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shot for their upcoming episode of TKSS on Sunday. They arrived on the set to promote their upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb.