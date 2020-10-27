Kapil Sharma Gifts Akshay Kumar a Cash Counting Machine, Actor's Epic Reply Will Leave You in Splits

Akshay Kumar has begun the promotions for his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, which was earlier scheduled to release in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the global shutdown of all media production, the film will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.

The Bollywood superstar will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with his Laxmmi Bomb co-star Kiara Advani. The duo will have a blast if the show's latest promo, dropped by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on social media, is anything to go by. In the teaser, Kapil can be seen gifting Akshay a cash counting machine, indirectly indicating that the latter is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and makes a lot of money by doing 3-4 films a year.

However, Akshay, known for his witty humour, gave an epic reply to Kapil as he received the cash counting machine from the comedian. While flaunting the machine on stage, Akshay said, “This is a money counting machine, which he (Kapil) has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.” Watch the promo here:

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar's character gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender, and what happens next forms the backbone of the story. The film is a comedy horror, which is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is the Hindi remake of Lawrence’s own 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.