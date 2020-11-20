Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their Second Child?

Stand-up comedian and host Kapil Sharma married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child Anayra Sharma in December 2019. Now it is being reported that the couple might soon be parents for the second time.

According to a report by The Times of India, the couple is all set to welcome their second child in 2021. The report also said that Ginny is due in the month of January 2021. Apparently, the 39-year-old comedian's mother has also come down to Mumbai from Punjab and so has her family, to be with Ginni during the last trimester of pregnancy and for the delivery.

While the couple hasn't spoken about the pregnancy yet, the rumours began when Ginni and Kapil went live on Instagram with close friend and comedian Bharti on Karwa Chauth 2020.

Meanwhile, the couple is blessed with an adorable daughter Anayra, who is going to turn a year old next month. Kapil and Ginni will also be celebrating their second wedding anniversary on December 12.

Kapil recently visited Amritsar and Golden temple to seek blessings before Diwali. The comedian also met with former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who used to be a part of The Kapil Sharma show.

On the work front, Kapil is working on his upcoming web series and has been focusing on working out.