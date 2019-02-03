English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma, Ginni Look Royal in This First Photo from Their Delhi Wedding Reception, See Here
Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni in Jalandhar on December 12.
Image credits: Instagram/Kapil Sharma
The wedding celebrations continued for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath as they hosted yet another reception for their close pals and relatives in Delhi. As per a report in Times Now, the reception was also held for Kapil's politician and bureaucrat friends.
The actor-comedian, who currently appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to share the first photo of them from their reception.
Kapil was wearing a blue bandhgala with white trouser, which he teamed with white and blue shawl. Ginni complemented her husband in a colour-coordinated anarkali with gold embroidery all over it. She completed her look with heavy jewellery and choora.
Kapil tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni in Jalandhar on December 12. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Following which, they hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the industry on December 24. The reception was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan also came to congratulate the couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the celebrations.
