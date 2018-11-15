GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Pre-wedding Details Revealed, Rituals to Start From This Date

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2018, 6:44 PM IST
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 followed by a reception on December 14.

And now details of their pre-wedding rituals are making rounds on the internet. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "The celebrations will kick off with a Mata ka jagran at Kapil’s sister’s residence on December 10. This will be followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony at the bride’s place the next day."

Giving away details about the wedding and reception, the source added, "A five star has been booked for the big fat Punjabi wedding on December 12. It will be followed by a reception party on December 14 at another five-star in Amritsar.”

Earlier, Kapil told IANS that his and Ginni's family plan to have a lavish wedding. "We wanted to keep it a low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish," said the comedian.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapil recently announced that he would begin shooting for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show soon.

Kapil had been struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air after only two episodes. Before that, his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, struggled to fight negative publicity and decreasing TRP. As per the latest update, the makers and the comedian confirmed that the show will be resumed before the end of the year.
