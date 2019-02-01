LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to Host Another Wedding Reception in Delhi on Feb 2, Check Out the Invite

Celebrations for newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are not over yet.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to Host Another Wedding Reception in Delhi on Feb 2, Check Out the Invite
Celebrations for newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are not over yet.
Celebrations for newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are not over yet. After hosting a grand reception in Mumbai in December, the actor-comedian and his wife are throwing another party on February 2 in Delhi, which will be attended by the couple's family members and closest friends.

As per a report in Times Now, the reception is also being held for Kapil's politician and bureaucrat friends in the capital. An invite for the party has emerged on social media. The celebrations will begin at 8 PM. The address has not been revealed.



Kapil tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni in Jalandhar on December 12. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Following which, they hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the industry on December 24. The reception was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan also came to congratulate the couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the celebrations.

