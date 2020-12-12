Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Wedding Anniversary: A look at Their Love-story

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are celebrating two years of marital bliss on December 12. On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, here is looking back at when and how love blossomed between the two.

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, the comedian-actor had spilled beans on how their love story unfolded since college. It was back in 2005, when Kapil, who used to direct plays during his college days, met Ginni at an audition. Kapil had said he was a scholarship holder and a national winner in theatre and used to work in theatre to make some extra pocket money.

Kapil elaborated that one of his friends once told him that Ginni liked him but the comedian dismissed it back then. He later directly asked Ginni if she liked him but she denied it.

Kapil introduced Ginni to his mother as one of his students at a youth festival. He then went to Mumbai to audition for the Laughter Challenge and got rejected. It was then when Kapil asked Ginni to never call him again. Kapil felt that they had no future together as they belonged to different castes and Ginni’s family was financially much more sound. Later, Kapil auditioned again and got selected for the Laughter Challenge and Ginni called to congratulate him. Kapil also won the show in 2007.

Once Kapil’s career took off, his mother approached Ginni’s family with a marriage proposal, which her father turned down. Kapil revealed Ginni’s father politely said, “Shut Up!”

He then got busy with work, while Ginni pursued MBA in finance supposedly to avoid marriage proposals. Kapil recalled that he was in Mumbai and a lot was happening in his life. However, Ginni never disturbed him and the kind of patience she showed was rare according to Kapil.

He decided it was the right to marry her else she was constantly on with her studies. Finally, on December 24, 2016, he called Ginni and said that he wanted to marry her.

Kapil and Ginni married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day. They welcomed their first child, Anayra in 2019, who turned one this year.