Kapil Sharma Gives an Update on His Newborn's 'Namkaran' Ceremony

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 1. Now, the couple is parents to a boy and a girl after they tied the knot in 2018.

After Kapil informed fans through social media that he has been blessed with a baby boy, lots of netizens flooded his feed with congratulatory messages. Kapil even responded to a few of them.

One of the social media users asked him about the baby boy's name. Responding to the, Kapil said that the namkaran ceremony, in which a newborn is usually given a name, has not yet taken place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film.

"I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil had said.

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," he added.

He is also attached to star in Sony LIV series Daadi Ki Shaadi.

