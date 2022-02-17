Kapil Sharma Goes Down On One Knee For Madhuri Dixit, Leaves Her In Splits By Asking About Her Husband

Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The actress will be promoting her upcoming Netflix series, The Fame Game. The show also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. In a promo from the upcoming episode, host Kapil Sharma was seen welcoming Madhuri on the sets by going down on one knee. The comedian also sang Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from her film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Madhuri played along, even grooving a little to his vocals as she made her entry in the episode. The teaser then featured Kapil asking her a few questions. One of which was about her husband Dr Shriram Nene. “Ma’am, when Dr Nene held your hand for the first time, did he say ‘I love you’ or did he ask you to call another doctor because his heart was racing," Kapil asked, leaving Madhuri in splits.

Another promo from the episode also revealed Madhuri sharing an anecdote about a man pretending to be an electrician to meet her. “Once a switchboard had gone bad in my house and four people came to fix it," Madhuri began. She added that one of them asked the actress which one has to be fixed. “One person opened the box, another person was checking it," she recalled.

“After it was fixed, I told them, ‘It’s sorted now you guys can leave’. Ek aadmi reh gaya peeche, maine bola ‘Aap nahi jarahe inke saat’ (One person stayed behind so I asked him ‘Aren’t you not going with them)?" He replied, “Hum inke saath nahi hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (I didn’t come with them, I came here to see you)," she revealed, leaving everyone in splits.

In Fame Game, Madhuri plays the role of Anamika, a popular actress who goes missing. The series will revolve around her hunt while unboxing several secrets of her and the lives connected with her.

