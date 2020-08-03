Kapil Sharma has 'Lots of Love' for Birthday Boy Sunil Grover

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has a sweet birthday message for former colleague Sunil Grover.

"Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji stay happy n healthy always, lots of love always," Kapil tweeted on Monday. Sunil responded to his wish by tweeting, "Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love."

Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. https://t.co/UNb2zWWY1F — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2020

It wasn't all about love a few years ago when the two had a widely talked-about public spat in 2017.

Two years later, Kapil had even opened up about it.

"I like Sunil a lot...There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me that why I am not taking him in show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't want to come back on the show," Kapil had said during an appearance on a 2019 show.

"I have learned a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message. Also this new trend of wishing birthday on Twitter is strange. If you don't do it, people think they do not get along well," he had mentioned.

Meanwhile, Kapil has resumed shooting for his popular comedy show after spending 125 days at home owing to the lockdown.