Kapil Sharma Hikes Fee Ahead Of Show’s Return

Comedian Kapil Sharma has fans across the country. With his impeccable comic timing and rib-tickling slapstick humour, he has made a place in the heart of all ages from 8-80. And now that his landmark show, “The Kapil Sharma Show” is about to make a comeback, fans are eagerly looking forward to it. This new season of the show will have a new format and a new team, and Kapil himself will be charging a lot more for the new season.

According to reports, Kapil Sharma was charging Rs 30 lakh per episode to host the show till its last season. Now, he has hiked his fee per episode to Rs 50 lakh. In other words, earlier he used to charge Rs 60 lakh a week, but now his fees will be one crore a week.

The show was a huge hit with the audience with the highest TRPs on weekends. The main attraction of the show, as the title suggests, is Kapil himself with his funny punches and on-spot witty retorts. It’s no wonder then, that he commands the highest fees in the team. And now, he is demanding an astronomical fee. However, the news is not officially confirmed yet. The other artists associated with the show also command lakhs of rupees.

Ever since the return of Kapil’s show was announced, a strong buzz has been created in the media. There are different reports regarding the date of the show’s resumption. Although there is no official announcement for the dates, rumours have it that the show will most likely go on air from the last week of July, or July 21. According to a report on the entertainment portal Telly Chakkar, it will start from July 21.

